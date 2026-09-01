Jane Fonda Celebrated by Diane Von Furstenberg in Venice Gala

Diane von Furstenberg is gearing up to celebrate a remarkable group of “extraordinary women” during the 17th annual DVF Awards, to be held in Venice, Italy, on September 3. This prestigious date aligns with the Venice Film Festival, amplifying the event’s significance and allure.

A Star-Studded Tribute to Empowerment

This year, von Furstenberg will honor an inspiring lineup that includes actress and activist Jane Fonda, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario, Food4Education founder and CEO Wawira Njiru, and author and survivor Gisèle Pelicot. The ceremony will take place at Teatro Carlo Goldoni and promises to be both glamorous and meaningful, featuring presentations by media icon Tina Brown and model Karlie Kloss, alongside musical performances by singers Noa and Mira Awad.

A Legacy of Courage and Leadership

In a statement, von Furstenberg expressed her excitement, saying, “For the 17th year of the DVF Awards, I am excited to honor women who have the courage to fight, the strength to survive, and the leadership to inspire.” The DVF Awards, initiated by von Furstenberg and the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation in 2010, aim to spotlight women dedicated to transforming the lives of others, fostering empowerment across various sectors.

Addressing Global Challenges

This year’s honorees focus on pressing issues such as environmental protection, political leadership, frontline journalism, food and education, and support for survivors. The timing of the DVF Awards coincides with numerous global political and social challenges, making the recognition of these leaders even more vital. Along with the awards, each honoree receives a grant to support the nonprofit organizations they represent, further propelling their impactful work.