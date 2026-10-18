James McAvoy Reveals 'Split' as His Most Consistent Paycheck

James McAvoy, known for his roles in notable films like “Atonement,” “X-Men: First Class,” and most recently “Speak No Evil,” has shared an intriguing insight into his earnings from film residuals. The acclaimed actor revealed that the only film from which he consistently receives residuals is M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 horror thriller “Split.”

Residuals from ‘Split’

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, McAvoy remarked, “You get the odd check for, you know, a couple hundred quid here or sometimes you get checks for, like, 25 cents and you’re like, ‘It literally costs more to post this than it did for me to cash it.’ But the only one that really consistently pays me is ‘Split.’”

The Success of ‘Split’

McAvoy explained that “Split” was produced on a modest budget of about $6 million. After factoring in approximately $30 million for marketing, the film earned $40 million in its opening weekend alone, quickly turning a profit. He recalled the excitement of receiving the first residual check shortly after the film’s debut, describing it as “bonkers.”

Plot Overview and Box Office Performance

In “Split,” McAvoy portrays a man with 23 distinct personalities who kidnaps three girls, prompting them to find a way to escape before a terrifying 24th personality emerges. The film also starred Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Jessica Sula. Despite its low production cost, “Split” achieved significant commercial success, grossing $138.29 million domestically and $140.16 million internationally, totaling $278.45 million worldwide.

Experience Working with M. Night Shyamalan