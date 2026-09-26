Melissa Barrera Open to Returning to 'Scream' Under New Leadership

Melissa Barrera, notably fired from the “Scream” franchise in 2023, has expressed that her primary concerns lie with Spyglass Media Group rather than the beloved horror series itself. Despite her departure, Barrera’s affection for the franchise remains clear.

Clarifying Her Stance on the Franchise

In a recent interview with JustWatch, Barrera addressed whether she would consider reprising her role in any future “Scream” film. She firmly stated, “not with the company that currently holds the rights,” referring directly to Spyglass, the co-producer that currently owns the franchise rights.

Addressing Leadership’s Actions

Barrera voiced her frustrations about the leadership at Spyglass, mentioning, “I love the franchise. I had an amazing time making those movies. But a lot of the hate and the difficulty that I’ve faced in the last years is because the leadership of that company made it a point to label me something that I’m not, and they never apologized, even when I was proven right.”

Controversy and Misunderstanding

Her comments come in light of the company’s accusations against her regarding antisemitism after she criticized Israel on social media amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Spyglass had publicly declared its “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form,” establishing a controversial stance amidst the backlash. Barrera’s perspective on these events highlights a rift between her and the company.

Moving Forward

Barrera went on to emphasize that even an apology from the company would not persuade her to return. She expressed skepticism about the company’s capabilities, stating, “I don’t think they have that ability. But if the franchise were ever to leave those hands and go into hands that I think honor Wes Craven’s legacy more, I think yeah.”

Reflections on Support and Solidarity