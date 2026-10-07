Jack White Calls Trump the 'Worst American' Over Iran Remarks

Musician Jack White has once again taken aim at former President Donald Trump, vehemently criticizing his recent comments about Iran. During a campaign rally in Nebraska, Trump suggested that if Iran were permitted to develop nuclear weapons, they could “take out” American cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. White responded to these remarks with a fiery Instagram post.

White’s Response to Trump’s Remarks

In his Instagram post, White addressed Republicans and conservatives residing in Los Angeles and San Diego, questioning how they felt about Trump implying their cities could be attacked. He encouraged his followers to watch a video of the rally, which showed audience members clapping and cheering in response to Trump’s comments. “Let me take a wild guess: it was a joke, owning the libs, insert cult rhetoric here, etc. The allegiance these people have to this corrupt felon is so laughable and ignorant,” White wrote.

Criticism of Trump’s Leadership

White further criticized Trump, referring to him as “The Worst American of All Time.” He expressed disbelief that a U.S. president would suggest two major cities could be bombed simply because they do not fully support his ego. He recalled that throughout history, no other elected official would have dared to make such a suggestion. “Imagine any other President or elected official in history saying this,” he pointed out. “False flag incoming anyone? Just wait till next month when he begins enacting illegal measures to not allow democracy at the polls to prevail when the right lose badly in the midterm elections.”

Context of Trump’s Remarks

At the rally, Trump defended the war in Iran despite widespread concern among Americans regarding its economic impact. He described the potential sacrifice as a “small price to pay for keeping the world safe” and emphasized the importance of national security. His comments about Iran, which included saying, “Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego,” were met with cheers from the audience, further exacerbating the outrage from various public figures.

Political Reactions

California Governor Gavin Newsom also condemned Trump’s statements, describing them as “deranged and dangerous.” He questioned the silence from Congress, stating, “An American president is talking about Los Angeles and San Diego being ‘taken out.’ Where the hell is Congress? This is dangerous. The time to stand up is NOW.”

Previous Feuds with the Trump Administration