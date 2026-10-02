Is Jim Carrey Tying the Knot Again?

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In a surprise announcement, Jim Carrey has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah. This revelation comes as a bit of a shock to many fans, especially those who were unaware of the couple’s relationship. Carrey, known for his comedic genius and iconic roles, has managed to keep this aspect of his personal life largely under wraps.

Details of the Private Ceremony

According to TMZ, Carrey and Min Ah celebrated their union in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple first made their relationship public during the César Awards in February, where Carrey expressed his affection in a heartfelt moment, thanking his “sublime companion, Min Ah,” as he accepted an honorary César Award. “I love you, Min Ah,” he declared, delivering his sentiments in French. While the César Awards marked their first official public appearance together, sources reveal that the two have been photographed together since as far back as 2022.

A Look Back at Carrey’s Relationships