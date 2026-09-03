Inside the Buzz: Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker's Romance Insights

The summer heat may be bringing some romance to the forefront, particularly between Ashtin Earle and Landon Barker, the son of Shanna Moakler. Their relationship status has recently sparked widespread speculation, fueled by social media activity and screenshots that suggest they’re more than just friends.

Social Media Clues

A recent Instagram Story shared by Ashtin featured a candid moment that many fans believe includes Landon. In the snapshot, a man’s arms—presumed to belong to him due to matching tattoos—are seen wrapped around her. This subtle indicating has fans buzzing, although neither Ashtin nor Landon has officially commented on their romantic status.

Likes and Comments: An Ongoing Connection

Despite the ambiguity surrounding their relationship, Landon has not shied away from showing support. Since July, he has been active in liking Ashtin’s Instagram posts, hinting at an ongoing connection between the two. Ashtin, on the other hand, appears to be navigating the dating world differently. On May 29, she posted a cheeky screenshot of a news headline stating she was “done” with dating, perhaps suggestive of her feelings toward romance.

A Frustrated Perspective on Dating

In a TikTok video from May 4, Ashtin candidly expressed her disdain for the current dating scene. “I’m done dating,” she stated. “Done texting boys, done being nice and pretending to entertain them. Everyone’s a freak and a weirdo and a creep. I just don’t need that in my life. I’m so good not having freaks and weirdos in my orbit.” She further elaborated on her feelings, saying, “I feel gross and creeped out by all these boys so, yeah, I give up on dating.”

The Summer of Love