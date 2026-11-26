In a dynamic session at the WAVES Film Bazaar, a key component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, indie filmmakers convened to discuss strategies for bridging the gap between their work and wider audiences. One of the standout presentations came from Aranya Sahay, director of “Humans in the Loop,” who is collaborating with Prasad Shetty, known for distributing the box-office success “Dangal” in China. As Sahay embarks on his second feature, “Mayapuri,” he aims to replicate this success in India, China, and the U.S.

Building on “Dangal’s” Success

Sahay detailed how “Dangal” became a cultural phenomenon in China, earning nearly $193 million, far exceeding its Indian revenue. The film’s resonance stemmed from its story of a father recognizing his daughter’s potential, deeply appealing to Chinese fathers in a society shaped by the one-child policy. Shetty’s strategic marketing involved enlisting popular local stars to raise awareness, which expanded screenings from around 100 to an impressive 20,000.

“Can tapping into these markets cross a threshold of say 50 million, say 70 million? If that happens, then it’s not just a one-off, it’s not just one film – it becomes an inlet for other Indian films to have a release in the U.S.,” Sahay expressed, indicating the ambitious goals of his team’s distribution strategy in the U.S.

Overcoming Challenges in Indie Filmmaking

Sahay’s own journey with “Humans in the Loop” illustrates the challenges independent filmmakers face. Following its premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), the film was unable to compete for a prestigious international debut. However, Sahay discovered a dedicated audience—about a third of attendees took to Instagram to pen personal essays about the film. He continued to showcase it at numerous venues, including the India International Centre and Bangalore International Centre, drawing a small but committed press presence.

The film eventually garnered accolades, including the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and a distribution grant from the Sloan Foundation. Through nearly 100 community screenings in both India and the U.S., momentum built, attracting renowned producer Kiran Rao, and leading to a worldwide release on Netflix.

Efforts to Empower Marginalized Voices

Adding to the support for underrepresented filmmakers, Sahay is collaborating with Ahmedabad University’s MICA to create a grant-fellowship program offering post-production assistance to seven filmmakers from marginalized communities. Projects selected from Film Bazaar’s Work-in-Progress Lab will receive extensive sound design and color grading support valued at INR2 million–INR2.5 million ($21,000–$26,000). Additionally, the platform Humans of Cinema is providing a significant upfront grant of INR4 million ($42,000) without equity demands.

Diverse Perspectives from Global Filmmakers

At the panel, filmmaker Tribeny Rai shared insights from her Indo-South Korean co-production “Shape of Momo,” noting a disparity in reception across regions in India. Following its theatrical run, she screened the film for 3,000 students in her home state of Sikkim, stating, “I don’t think there is a lack of audience; I think there’s a lack of a bridge where they can access our films.”

Anmol Gurung, a Darjeeling filmmaker, introduced the Indian Nepali Film Market aimed at establishing community theaters in Nepali-speaking areas. Emphasizing the need for infrastructure, Rai mentioned, “Building an audience from scratch with every release is a toxic cycle,” and called for financial recognition from film festivals for their contributions.

Abinash Bikram Shah’s film “Elephants in the Fog,” which won the Jury Prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, achieved local success despite natural disasters, thanks to strategic releases in Nepal and France. He plans community screenings to connect with local viewers and partner with LGBTQ rights NGOs.

Ghanaian American director Amartei Armar reflected on the limited cinema landscape in Ghana while discussing his plans to revive mobile cinemas. Drawing from the popularity of Indian and Korean dramas dubbed in Twi, he lamented about the gaps in access to quality film content. “I would rather have that than the AI making the films for us!” he remarked in response to suggestions of using AI for dubbing.

Charting New Paths in Filmmaking

Russian producer Katerina Mikhaylova shared her approach to filmmaking, focusing on audience-friendly narratives from the script stage. Her current project, an Indian-Russian co-production titled “Cow: Journey to Love,” targets a relatable demographic for female viewers aged 25 to 40.

Amidst these discussions, Yusuf Shaikh introduced the CineNow Fund, which aims to support independent films by funding prints and advertising, and facilitating screenings in smaller towns via pop-up cinema events.