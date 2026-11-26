Gérard Depardieu, the renowned French actor, is set to face a criminal rape trial following a recent ruling from the Paris Court of Appeal. This decision came after his legal team’s appeal against prosecution moves to bring the case to trial was rejected.

Details of the Rape Charges

According to Reuters, the trial relates to serious allegations made by actress Charlotte Arnould, who accused Depardieu of raping her twice at his Paris residence in August 2018. Depardieu was indicted on these charges in December 2020, but he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Recent Legal Issues and Statements

The announcement of the upcoming trial follows the actor’s recent withdrawal of a separate appeal concerning his conviction on sexual assault charges. In 2022, Depardieu received an 18-month suspended prison sentence for the sexual assault of two women during the filming of his movie “Les Volets Verts.” In a statement to French newspaper Le Monde, he acknowledged the conviction, saying, “Justice has spoken. I have been found guilty. I accept this and take responsibility for this conviction.” He also extended “deep and sincere apologies” to those affected by his actions, highlighting his intent to acknowledge the consequences of his behavior.

As developments unfold, many are keeping a close watch on the implications of this high-profile case on the film industry and societal discussions surrounding sexual misconduct.