For many families, Thanksgiving Day is synonymous with watching the National Dog Show, a beloved American tradition that showcases the best canine competitors across the country. While the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed this year due to severe weather—a first in its history—the National Dog Show remains on schedule to air on NBC at noon local time. This year, viewers can expect two hours of thrilling dog competition divided into seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy, and working.

How to Watch the National Dog Show

Traditionally following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Dog Show is still set to entertain audiences as planned. Pre-taped earlier this month at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the broadcast is hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, marking their 25th year presenting the event. Last year, the title of Best in Show was awarded to Soleil, a Belgian sheepdog, who will be making an attempt to defend her crown this year.

If you’re eager to tune in but lack cable or an antenna, there are various streaming options available. The National Dog Show will air on NBC, and here are some streaming services you can consider:

Streaming Options

DirecTV

DirecTV offers a rich selection of live-TV options, including NBC in various packages. You can sign up for a five-day trial to catch the show without commitment.

FuboTV

Another great choice for sports enthusiasts is FuboTV, which also carries NBC in both of its tiers. They provide a five-day free trial, along with discounts on the first month’s subscription after the trial ends.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV includes NBC in its main plan and offers a shorter three-day free trial. After the trial, the service will cost $99.99 a month.

Peacock

For those interested in streaming on Peacock, the Premium subscription allows access to a livestream of the National Dog Show. While there is no free trial available, you can currently opt for three months at $8.99 per month, a reduced rate from the normal $12.99 per month.