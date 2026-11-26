As Thanksgiving approaches, fans of “Friends” often reflect on the iconic Thanksgiving episodes that add both humor and nostalgia to the holiday. One standout among these episodes is “The One With the Rumor,” featuring a memorable guest appearance by Brad Pitt and moments that have become classics among viewers. This episode takes us on a comedic journey, blending outdated humor with the unique dynamics of the beloved characters.

Setting the Stage for Thanksgiving

The episode kicks off with Monica declaring she won’t cook a turkey this year, citing that half of the gang isn’t interested. However, Joey, unhappy with this decision, quickly persuades Monica to change her mind by promising that he will eat the entire bird himself. This setup immediately pulls viewers into the Thanksgiving spirit, showcasing Joey’s famed appetite and comedic charm.

High School Ties and Rumors

As the gang gathers for their festive meal, tensions arise with the arrival of Will, played by Brad Pitt, who is a former high school classmate of Monica, Ross, and Rachel. His initial discomfort escalates when he learns Rachel will also be present, as she wasn’t particularly kind to him during their school days. This fuels a nostalgic yet humorous subplot that provides insight into their shared past.

The I Hate Rachel Club

During dinner, Will reveals that he and Ross were part of the so-called “I Hate Rachel” club, even admitting to starting a rumor that Rachel was intersexual. Though the comedic intent may not hold up as well today, the scene reflects the group’s shared history in a light-hearted manner. Rachel’s outrage is quickly tempered when Monica reminds her of a rumor she spread about Ross involving a 50-year-old librarian—a rumor that turns out to be true, according to Ross’s confession.

Dynamic Duo: Pitt and Aniston

Despite the episode’s problematic jokes, the on-screen chemistry between then-married Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston adds an entertaining layer to the Thanksgiving festivities. Their playful banter and interactions contribute significantly to the episode’s comedic value, making it a memorable installment for fans.

Conclusion