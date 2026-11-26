As Black Friday rolls around, consumers are greeted with a dizzying array of tech deals across various categories. This year’s early deals have already begun, offering significant discounts on popular gadgets, electronics, and accessories. Whether you’re on the hunt for audio gear, gaming equipment, or computers, there’s something for everyone to take advantage of.

Best Audio Deals

Audio equipment is a standout category during Black Friday, where shoppers can enjoy attractive savings on top brands like Apple, Bose, and Sony. Some of the most exciting audio deals this season include: Apple AirPods Pro 3 You can save $100 on the latest pro version of Apple’s AirPods, which feature excellent noise-canceling technology and a built-in heart rate sensor. Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) Bose’s QuietComfort headphones are available starting at $200, marking a massive discount for the latest model. Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Among the top picks for noise-canceling technology, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones feature a modest Black Friday discount.

Best TV Deals

TVs remain one of the biggest categories on Black Friday, with significant savings available on both high-end and budget models alike. Highlighted deals include: Hisense 55″ U6 Pro Series Mini-LED This stunning 4K Mini-LED TV is discounted in various sizes by nearly half off. Samsung 83 Inch Class OLED S95H If you’re looking for a larger option, you can save significantly on Samsung’s impressive 83-inch OLED TV.

Best Health Tech Deals

This Black Friday, health tech gadgets are also heavily discounted, offering opportunities for everyone to enhance their wellness routines. Standout options include: Apple Watch Series 12 GPS The latest-generation Apple Watch is available starting at $300, depending on the size and color. Oura Ring 5 Currently $100 off, the Oura Ring is the smallest smart ring available, perfect for fitness tracking without hindrance.

Best Computer Deals

PC enthusiasts can also find excellent savings on laptops and accessories, ensuring every tech need is met: Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch Apple’s more affordable, entry-level laptop is even more accessible this Black Friday with a $50 discount. ASUS Zenbook 14 Equipped with a Snapdragon X series processor, the Zenbook is now available at a significant $400 discount.

Best Tech Accessory Deals

Don’t overlook the essential accessories that complement your devices: Anker Laptop Docking Station This versatile USB hub connects laptops to multiple peripherals and is a must-have for tech-savvy users. Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) Ideal for keeping track of essential belongings, you can grab an AirTag for less than $20 right now.

Best Gaming Deals

For gamers, Black Friday brings opportunities to save on accessories and peripherals: PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Available in a multitude of colors, the DualSense controller sees a $20 discount across various retailers. XBOX Wireless Controller Discounted for a limited time, the XBOX controller is compatible with both the X and S series consoles, plus PCs.