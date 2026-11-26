In recent discussions, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his strained relationship with his family, particularly in response to his brother Jordan’s appearance on a popular reality show. This dynamic has garnered public attention and sparks curiosity about the enigmatic family ties of the Rodgers clan.

The Bachelorette Connection

Jordan Rodgers first captured the limelight in 2016 when he participated in The Bachelorette, where he pursued a romantic connection with JoJo Fletcher. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2022. During a pivotal hometown date featured on the show, the absence of two chairs at the dinner table raised eyebrows among viewers. Those chairs were purportedly meant for Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia, which unveiled the estrangement between Aaron and the rest of his family.

A Brother’s Plea

Luke Rodgers, Jordan’s older brother, expressed heartfelt sentiments during the show, stating, “We miss our brother. We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family.” This emotional plea, however, did not resonate well with Aaron, who felt that the family’s actions were disingenuous.

Aaron’s Response

In a candid moment from the documentary series Enigma, Aaron responded sharply to the portrayal of their family situation, stating, “They go on a bulls–t show and leave two empty chairs,” referring to the decision to highlight his absence. He added, “They all agreed this was like a good thing to do, to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous—his words, not mine—that he ended up winning.”

Rodgers emphasized that he was never invited to the dinner, which took place during the NFL season, stating, “A dinner I was never asked to go to, not that I would have gone.”

Seeking Clarity

E! News has reached out to Jordan and his family for comment on Aaron’s remarks but has yet to receive a response. In a past interview in 2016, following his successful hometown episode, Jordan expressed his intention to be transparent with JoJo, saying he “made a commitment to go on there and be honest with JoJo and make sure that she knew everything” about his family background.