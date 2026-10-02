Ilse Salas Shines in Quijote Films' Bold New Drama

Mexican actress Ilse Salas, acclaimed for her performance in “The Good Girls” (“Las niñas bien”), has been announced as the lead in the upcoming dramedy “To Die on Your Feet” (“Morir de Pie”). The project was recently pitched at the Iberseries & Platino Industria event in Madrid, where it garnered considerable attention.

Behind the Camera

Directed by Chilean filmmaker María Paz González, “To Die on Your Feet” is her second fiction feature. González first gained recognition with her debut film, “Lina de Lima,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and won accolades at FIC Valdivia. In addition to her work in fiction, González is a journalist and is known for her 2011 documentary “Hija.”

Plot Overview

The film is described as a social-critique dramedy that explores a profession jeopardized by the rise of artificial intelligence. The story centers on Cruz, an actress who takes on the role of a simulated patient for medical students. After witnessing a tragedy unfold outside her building, her indifferent reaction prompts her to confront her own emotional detachment, compounded by the demands of her career. Security cameras capture her callousness, leading her to recognize that her profession has numbed her sensitivity.

Ilse Salas: A Rising Star

Salas, one of the most esteemed actresses of her generation, has gained considerable acclaim, including Mexico’s prestigious Ariel Award for “The Good Girls” in 2019. Her previous nominations include performances in Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “Güeros” and Abner Benaim’s “Plaza Catedral,” which was Panama’s entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

A Broader Mission

“We need to make our voice heard further,” Salas said, emphasizing her commitment to Latin American cinema. “It is the cinema I watch, seek out, make, and dream about.”

A Global Journey

The development journey of “To Die on Your Feet” has spanned various international programs and festivals including Marseille, Toulouse, San Sebastián, the Berlinale, and Discovery TIFF 2029. The film has already attracted interest from platforms like Hulu, HBO, and Mubi for distribution across different territories. It has also received financial backing from the Pfeffer del Sur fund, associated with the José Ignacio International Film Festival.

International Collaboration

As is common with many Chilean productions, “To Die on Your Feet” features a diverse co-production team from several countries. Led by Quijote Films from Chile, the project includes partners from Amore Cine (Spain), Sutor Kolonko (Germany), Tarantula (Luxembourg), Bocacha (Uruguay), and MartFilms (Mexico).

Industry Insights

Giancarlo Nasi from Quijote Films expressed enthusiasm for Salas’s involvement, stating, “Her career demonstrates extraordinary range and a unique connection with audiences. This blend of humor, discomfort, and emotion aligns perfectly with what María Paz González seeks to convey through this story.”

Looking Ahead

Quijote Films is also gearing up for its next venture as it prepares for Chile’s first co-production with Morocco, a documentary titled “Don’t Let the Sun Go Up on Me,” led by Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir, who won the Best Director Award at Cannes in 2023. Currently in development, the project participated in the Venice Production Bridge 2026.

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