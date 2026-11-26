As Thanksgiving approaches, box office numbers reveal a fierce competition among new movie releases. Leading the pack is “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which raked in an impressive $15 million on Wednesday. Lionsgate’s prequel to the iconic franchise is projected to make a robust $85 million over the five-day holiday period, potentially elevating its total domestic earnings to $233 million.

Competitors in the Holiday Weekend

Despite its late arrival last weekend, “Sunrise on the Reaping” has outperformed two fresh contenders. Disney’s animated feature “Hexed” drew $7.6 million from 3,725 theaters on its opening day, while Universal’s new comedy “Focker In-Law” grossed $5.3 million from 3,382 locations, though its showtimes only began on Wednesday. While “Hexed” may have overtaken “Focker In-Law” in Wednesday’s charts, both films are anticipated to finish the holiday weekend behind the comedy. According to new projections, “Hexed” is set to debut with between $31 million and $35 million, while “Focker In-Law” is expected to earn $35 million to $36 million. Both figures fall below initial estimates of $40 million to $45 million.

Streaming Challenges in Theaters

In the streaming realm, Netflix’s “The Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” featuring Brad Pitt, collected $910,000 from 252 IMAX screens on Wednesday. As a sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” this film is not receiving a traditional broad release and is expected to accumulate between $4 million and $5 million by Sunday.

High Stakes for “Hexed”

The weekend’s performance is critical for “Hexed,” given the studio’s substantial investment of over $200 million in production. Since theaters retain around half of ticket sales, the film must perform well internationally and throughout the holiday season to justify its hefty budget.

Disney’s Thanksgiving History

Disney has traditionally ruled the Thanksgiving box office, with animated sequels like “Moana 2” and “Zootopia 2” achieving remarkable financial success during this time. However, the studio has faced hurdles with original films post-pandemic, such as “Wish,” which generated $31 million across its first five days, and “Strange World,” which debuted with $18 million. “Wish” ultimately grossed $254 million worldwide on a $200 million budget, while “Strange World” concluded its run with $73 million globally against a $180 million budget. Nevertheless, “Hexed” appears to resonate with audiences, receiving an “A-” grade on CinemaScore exit polls. The adventure follows a teenage girl who discovers magical powers that transport her from suburbia to Hexe, the realm of witches.

The Return of “Focker” Franchise

“Focker In-Law” also comes with a notable cost, having been co-financed by Universal and Paramount at $90 million. While theatrical comedies have become less frequent, the previous “Focker” films have enjoyed significant box office success. The original “Meet the Parents” (2000) grossed $330 million worldwide, with its sequel “Meet the Fockers” (2004) standing as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise at $522 million. The latest installment, which includes Ariana Grande as a new character, revolves around the family’s gathering for Jack’s 80th birthday party. Although critics have not favored the film (with a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences have responded more positively, giving it a “B+” grade on CinemaScore.

Overall Box Office Outlook