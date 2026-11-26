In a heartfelt expression of love during a challenging time, Billy Evans, the partner of Elizabeth Holmes and father to their two children, took to X on November 26 to share an emotional Thanksgiving message dedicated to Holmes. Currently, she is serving an 11-year prison sentence stemming from multiple wire fraud convictions related to her now-defunct health technology company, Theranos.

A Message of Gratitude Amidst Hardship

Reflecting on their fourth Thanksgiving apart, Evans penned a touching tribute that emphasized how much he misses Holmes and the significant role she plays in their children’s lives. He wrote, “Today is our fourth Thanksgiving with Liz in prison. Despite everything, I have so much to be thankful for. Our two beautiful kids, a love that’s only grown stronger through all of this. The incredible kindness of people who have stood beside us. I’m thankful for all the life we still have ahead of us. The memories yet to be made, the good we can still do in this world. I really believe our most beautiful days are still ahead of us.”

Along with his message, Evans shared a poignant photograph of Holmes with one of their children, highlighting the love that persists despite the separation.

The Impact of Incarceration on Family Life

Evans’s post also brought attention to the crucial time lost, as he noted, “Ivy was three months old when her mother went away; Wills wasn’t even two. They’re three and five now.” He detailed how he has tried to normalize their visits to Holmes in prison, stating, “I’ve spent the last 3 and a half years trying to make visiting their mother in prison feel normal. Building our own little worlds in that prison yard. Reading them her letters at bedtime. Trying to keep her a part of every little moment of their childhood.” Yet he acknowledged the reality: “There is little normal about this.”

A Plea for Compassion

Evans continued by questioning the fairness of Holmes’ continued incarceration, emphasizing, “Liz is serving an 11-year sentence for a nonviolent crime. She was acquitted of every charge related to patients. Investors themselves acknowledged that their losses caused them no financial hardship.” He pondered the impact of Holmes’s absence, asking, “What purpose does keeping her there serve? Who benefits from taking another year of their childhood away from them? How much good could she do with her freedom?”

With palpable longing, he expressed, “There’s so much beauty in our lives that I wish I could share with her. Every time something wonderful happens with the kids, she’s still the first person I want to tell.” Evans concluded his touching letter with an emotional sentiment, “I would give anything to have her sitting beside us at the table today. These are the years we will never get back. It’s time for Liz to come home. Wills needs his mom; Ivy needs her mom; and I need my best friend.”