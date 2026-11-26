Announcement of Daphne’s Arrival

The exciting news was shared by Holly and her husband, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, who is also a father to 6-year-old son George from a previous relationship. The couple officially announced the arrival of their daughter on November 26. “Welcome to the World,” they captioned their joint Instagram post, sharing precious photos with their newborn. “25/11/2026 You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful.”