Gordon Ramsay has embraced a new role as a grandfather, following the recent birth of his granddaughter. His daughter, Holly Ramsay-Peaty, has welcomed her first child, a beautiful baby girl named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty.
Announcement of Daphne’s Arrival
The exciting news was shared by Holly and her husband, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, who is also a father to 6-year-old son George from a previous relationship. The couple officially announced the arrival of their daughter on November 26. “Welcome to the World,” they captioned their joint Instagram post, sharing precious photos with their newborn. “25/11/2026 You’ll forever be our beautiful baby girl and George’s baby sister. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Midwives who made sure we were safe, healthy and happy – we will forever be grateful.”
Gordon Ramsay’s Anticipation
As the newest member of his family prepared to join the world, Gordon was eagerly awaiting her arrival. The renowned chef, who is also a father to Megan, 28, Jack, 26, Matilda “Tilly”, 25, Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 3, with wife Tana Ramsay, has now added another branch to his family tree, making his legacy that much sweeter.