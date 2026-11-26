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Jalen Brunson, the dynamic point guard for the New York Knicks, is stepping off the court to give shoppers a chance to score big this Black Friday. As an ambassador for Lowe’s, the NBA champion is promoting the retailer’s extensive Black Friday deals that boast hundreds of discounts across a range of products, from tools to festive decor and kitchen essentials.

Exciting Black Friday Giveaway

Lowe’s is upping the ante this holiday season with a special giveaway for those brave enough to face the crowds on November 27th. The first 50 shoppers to arrive at participating stores starting at 6 a.m. local time will receive a “Free Lowe’s Black Friday Mystery Bucket,” filled with over 10 surprise items. Additionally, four of the first 50 customers at each store will have the opportunity to win one of several high-value prizes, including: A free appliance valued at up to $2,000

An EGO outdoor power tool valued at up to $359

A Blackstone grilling package valued at up to $329

A CRAFTSMAN tools package valued at up to $359

To take advantage of these exclusive offers, shoppers must be MyLowe’s Rewards members. For those not yet enrolled, now is the perfect time to sign up.

Brunson’s Busy Off-Court Life

Despite his heavy involvement with Lowe’s, Brunson has been quite active in other areas as well. He continues to make appearances on popular platforms such as SNL and Law & Order: SVU, all while gearing up for another NBA season. This partnership with Lowe’s is not his first; he initially joined forces with the company in May and has also worked with other brands like Nike, Faherty, and Lingua Franca.

A Conversation With Jalen Brunson

We had the opportunity to chat with Brunson about his partnership with Lowe’s, his love for Justin Bieber, and his cherished family holiday traditions. Here’s what he had to say:

Why did Lowe’s feel like a natural partner to you?

I feel like we embody a lot of the same qualities. One thing I grew up learning was the importance of serving others and helping people, and I feel like Lowe’s shares that same commitment. Our priorities align, so it felt natural to work with them.

Beyond your shared commitment to giving back, is there anything else about how Lowe’s approaches the holidays that resonated with you specifically?

I think most importantly, the Black Friday sales have been really cool to be a part of. I’m really honored and grateful. Knowing that the first 150 MyLowe’s Rewards members at participating stores will get exclusive benefits and giveaways, with more than $15 million in prizes up for grabs, is really exciting. So, if you’re not a MyLowe’s Rewards member, it’s the right time to sign up.

Do you have any holiday traditions that are non-negotiable for you and your family?

The only real non-negotiable is that we’re together. One thing I really love that my family does is keep an open house for people I work with, especially those who aren’t from New York or have family far away. We’re always happy to welcome anyone who needs a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. Whoever wants to join us is welcome.

New York Knicks fans are famously passionate. Is there something about the city or its fans that still surprises you?

Nothing surprises me anymore. The fans are going to be who they are. They’re unapologetic, they’re vocal, and they’re going to let you know when you’re playing great and when you’re playing bad. That’s just who they are, and it’s something I’ve grown to love. I wouldn’t want it any other way. They set a certain level of expectation for us, and we have to live up to it. They know we’re capable of it. That’s why they push us.

Is there a particular fan moment that sticks out to you, or do you tend to lump them all together?

I put them all together, but the parade was absolutely absurd. There are some things I probably can’t talk about, but I saw a lot during the parade. The fans had been waiting for that for a long time, so they deserved to let loose and enjoy it.

When you’re warming up before a game, what’s on your playlist? What gets you in the zone?

It depends on the day. My music taste is all over the place, but one thing that’s become a superstition for me is that the last song I listen to in my headphones has to be a Bieber song.