Howard Stern Signs Groundbreaking HBO Max Deal Amid Buzz

Howard Stern is reportedly making waves in the streaming world by striking a lucrative deal with HBO Max to showcase his show. According to the Sun, the streaming service will take video from his new once-weekly show and condense it into a series.

Changes to Stern’s Schedule

However, this new partnership will necessitate some significant adjustments to Stern’s schedule. Sources indicate that “Stern will be doing the live shows strictly on Mondays,” which is a departure from his usual routine of starting the broadcast on the Tuesday following Labor Day. As a result, viewers can expect a more structured timetable that aligns with HBO Max’s requirements.

Details of the Show Format

As part of the agreement, the cable giant will curate the best segments from Stern’s three-hour live show each week, condensing the content into either a 90-minute or hour-long episode that will air later in the week for subscribers. This strategic move aims to maximize Stern’s appeal on the streaming platform.

Impact of Recent Changes

This deal follows the recent news that Stern’s Howard 101 SiriusXM channel has been discontinued, culminating in the layoff of approximately 12 staffers. The channel lineup revision includes notable shows shifting positions, with Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy moving to channel 101 while Howard 101 exits entirely. Despite these changes, Howard 100 will remain available on channel 100.

Staff Reductions and Future Prospects

The layoffs were executed via Zoom, resulting in immediate departures for the affected team members, who were offered severance packages based on their tenure with SiriusXM. Following the modification of his show to a single weekly episode, insiders revealed that the cuts were part of a larger restructuring effort.

Stern’s Contract and Statement

Page Six has sought comments from SiriusXM regarding the developments. In December 2025, Stern signed a three-year contract with the network that promised “flexibility.” “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all,” he mentioned to his listeners, indicating a balance between more free time and continued radio presence.

Addressing Legal Challenges

This year, Stern faced legal scrutiny when an ex-assistant filed a lawsuit alleging a hostile work environment. However, a New York State Supreme Court judge dismissed the lawsuit “in its entirety” in July. Shortly afterward, Stern was spotted in the Hamptons for a rare public appearance alongside his wife, Beth Stern.