How Did Kylie Jenner Start a Cosmetic Line?

Kylie Jenner, one of the stars from the Kardashian reality show, started her own, very successful, cosmetic line. After 2 years of preparation, in 2015 she launched the first collection of lip kits.

The Story Behind the Famous Kylie Cosmetic Line

The Kylie cosmetic line started with lip kits in 3 colors: nude, pink and brown. The kits contain matte liquid lipstick and lip liner. Kylie had the idea of an online shop and after placing these products on the market, the entire quantity in stock was sold within minutes at $29 per kit. After this huge success, she extended the assortment with kits colored in orange, black or turquoise.

In 2016, the 19-year-old Kylie Jenner started the company Kylie Cosmetics and bought 12 square-feet of land where there are 2 mansions. One is her home and the other is the actual factory, where the cosmetics are produced. The company that manufactures her brand products is called Seed Beauty. Since the demand grew rapidly for Kylie’s cosmetic line, the factory is running production 24-7.

The idea came from her own experience with lipstick. When appearing in the Kardashian reality show, she had a period when she used nude lipstick to make her lips look bigger. Soon, her teenager fans started doing the same thing so the makeup stores were out of stock of the same nude lipsticks Kylie used. The salespersons told her frequently:

“Kylie, everyone comes in asking what color you use. Everything’s sold out – I’m sorry! These people should be paying you! Everyone comes in and asks for your color.”

After this, she started making video makeup tutorials and became aware of the power of influence she had on young girls and how a cosmetic line would become successful. This is how she started her own cosmetic line of nude lipsticks.

Kylie Jenner Cosmetic Line Today

The launch was a big success and the factory increased the production almost exponentially to satisfy the demand. Kylie was inspired to continue with eyeshadow palettes, named Kyshadows. On her birthday, in August, she introduced the new kit called Kyliner – it consists of an eyeliner, a gel pot and a brush for her fans. It is important to mention that the Kylie Jenner products are not tested on animals, and all products of the lip kit are vegan.

Even though her products are sold out immediately after their launch, there are some critics that say the teenagers who buy all these cosmetic products want to have the Kylie look. Kylie Jenner was accused of manipulating her buyers with her dermatologically enhanced lips. The big question of the critics is why people buy a new brand like Kylie Cosmetics at that price, whilst other cheaper products contain the same ingredients and have the same effect – they don’t make lips bigger. But, in spite of all the rumors, she is still adulated as a member of the Kardashian family and her cosmetic line is growing rapidly, so is her fortune.

Kylie Jenner reached the first billion dollars this year, a success that no other cosmetic line achieved so quickly after launch. Lancome or Tom Ford Beauty needed more than 50 years to build an empire of this magnitude and to have so many buyers…

For the future, Kylie Jenner has big plans with her company. She wants to sell her cosmetic line in the stores worldwide, and expand the list of products with a foundation and a concealer, but these products are too complex to be bought online. So the makeup stores will soon be selling Kylie cosmetic kits.