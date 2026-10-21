Holland Taylor Reveals Why She and Sarah Paulson Live Apart

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have created a unique American love story characterized by multiple residences and a strong bond that has lasted nearly 12 years. Balancing their demanding careers in the entertainment industry, the couple navigates the challenges of maintaining a traditional living arrangement.

Making the Most of Time Together

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Taylor, known for her roles in The Practice and Romancing the Stone, shared insights into their relationship. “We do as much time as we possibly can because work takes us apart constantly,” she explained. Their commitment to spending time together is defined by the limitations of geography and their professional obligations.

Shared Spaces in the City

Despite their busy schedules, New York City serves as a cherished home base for the couple. Taylor revealed, “I have an apartment here, and she stays here at my apartment. We stay together here when we’re both here.” This shared abode creates a space for them to connect amid their hectic lives.

Households in Los Angeles

Alongside their time in New York, both Taylor and Paulson maintain separate residences in Los Angeles. However, the Bird Box actress has recently been staying at Taylor’s L.A. home instead of her own. This flexibility in their living arrangements mirrors the couple’s ability to adapt to their individual schedules while still nurturing their relationship.