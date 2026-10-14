Hilary Swank Expecting Third Child with Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank is set to embrace motherhood once again, as she announces that she is pregnant with her third child. At 52 years old, the Oscar-winning actress shared the happy news via social media, revealing that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting their newest addition to arrive at the end of the year.

Exciting Family Expansion

Swank, who welcomed twins—son Ohm and daughter Aya—three years ago, delighted fans by sharing her pregnancy announcement in a unique and joyful way. “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next,” she wrote in an Instagram post dated October 14. “This one releases in December.”

A Creative Announcement

In an unexpected twist, the actress opted not to share a traditional sonogram image or a simple baby bump photo. Instead, Swank showcased her family’s excitement through a playful video featuring them dressed in glowing stick figure costumes, dancing together. Set to the lively tune of Bachman–Turner Overdrive’s “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” the clip portrays a colorful celebration that highlights their growing family.

Sharing Joyful Moments

The video culminated with a charming reveal, as Swank displayed a light-up stick figure drawn on her baby bump, further adding to the fun vibe of the announcement. The joyous moment reflects not just the anticipation of a new family member but also the love and creativity that Swank and Schneider infuse into their lives.