Vin Diesel Reveals ‘Fast Forever’ Filming Begins This December

Vin Diesel has announced that filming for “Fast Forever,” the much-anticipated final installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is set to begin this December. The actor revealed this exciting news at the 25th anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious,” where he shared his emotional connection to the script.

Emotional Journey and Script Development

Diesel disclosed to Variety that it took the efforts of four different writers over four years to develop a script he felt deserving of a grand finale. “I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried],” he said.

Addressing the audience during the screening, Diesel expressed how the script’s emotional weight impacted him. “It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn’t hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, ‘No more crying, bro.’ So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry.”

Franchise Milestones and Release Date

“Fast Forever” marks the 11th and final film in the beloved “Fast & Furious” series, which is Universal’s longest-running and most profitable franchise, boasting a staggering combined worldwide gross of $7.3 billion. Fans can expect its theatrical release on March 17, 2028.

Director’s Perspective