Hilaria Baldwin’s Journey: How Dieting Affects Young Minds

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her struggles with disordered eating, revealing that her dieting journey began as early as the age of five. In a candid interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio on July 28, the 42-year-old mother of seven discussed the extremes of her eating habits, which included grappling with anorexia, bulimia, and anxiety over calorie intake to the point of fear regarding the calories in toothpaste.

Early Signs of Eating Disorders

Experts state that Baldwin’s early encounter with dieting is not an isolated case. According to the ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders and Severe Malnutrition, eating disorders can manifest in children sooner than one might expect. The organization notes that around 14 million individuals globally experience eating disorders each year, including 3 million children and adolescents.

Research highlights that approximately 20% of children exhibit signs of disordered eating. While not every child who shows these signs will develop an eating disorder, early disordered eating can be a predictor of more significant issues in adulthood.

The Impact of Culture and Social Pressures

Baldwin emphasizes her commitment to healing herself before becoming a mother, aware that despite the progress made toward combatting toxic diet culture—like the body positivity and neutrality movements—diet culture continues to permeate society. Sam DeCaro, director of clinical outreach and education at The Renfrew Center, recently expressed concern regarding a resurgence of the thin ideal in popular culture.

The ACUTE Center identifies several risk factors that could increase a child’s likelihood of developing an eating disorder, including formidable social pressures.

Fostering Healthy Discussions Around Food

Experts agree that avoiding comments about someone’s appearance—both positive and negative—is crucial. Dr. Elizabeth Wassenaar, regional medical director at the Eating Recovery Center, has articulated the dangers of such comments, which can reinforce the notion that self-worth is tied to physical appearance.

Resources for Support