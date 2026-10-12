Hidden Truths of Lisa's Doc: Director Sue Kim Shares Insights

In the fly-on-the-wall documentary “Always Lalisa,” director Sue Kim takes viewers inside a transformative year for Lisa of Blackpink, as she ventures into her solo career. The film, set to be released in theaters on October 12, reveals the stringent restrictions imposed by YG Entertainment, which include prohibitions on dating, drinking, holding a driver’s license, and even socializing with friends. For the first time, Lisa is free to navigate her personal and professional choices without oversight.

Freeing the Star

With her newfound freedom, Lisa embarks on a series of significant milestones, including launching her management company, releasing her debut solo album “Alter Ego,” performing a Bond theme at the Oscars, making her acting debut in “The White Lotus,” and headlining at Coachella. Lisa shared her initial feelings about this freedom: “At first, I was a little scared because I didn’t know how to start. Nobody was telling me what to do, and I’m the one who has to choose the road to go down next.”

An Intimate Portrait

While many are familiar with Lisa’s backstory, including her remarkable journey from being YG’s first K-pop trainee at age 13 to her debut in Blackpink, “Always Lalisa” delves deeper to show her self-discovery and confidence-building process. The documentary features touching interviews with friends, family, and even “White Lotus” creator Mike White, as it navigates the challenges Lisa faced, including the fallout from leaked training videos that threatened her safety.

Creative Control and Trust

Kim explained that she had total creative freedom while making “Always Lalisa,” though they encountered obstacles with YG regarding the use of archival footage, stating, “We tried very, very hard to license some of Lisa’s earlier trainee footage or Blackpink music videos or songs, and we were unfortunately not allowed to.” She emphasized that the honesty and intimacy in the film were made possible because it was filmed during a time when YG’s restrictions no longer applied, allowing Lisa to express herself more openly.

Breaking Barriers

Kim observed that as filming progressed, Lisa’s initial guardedness began to dissipate. “If you start at the beginning of the film and look at it throughout, you start to feel the walls coming down more and more,” Kim noted. The film poignantly captures Lisa learning to engage openly without the confines of her previous training, showcasing her gradual transition from a “captive” performer to one embracing freedom.

A Personal Journey

This coming-of-age moment resonates throughout the documentary, as it chronicles not just Lisa’s professional moves, but her personal growth, including instances where she allows herself to embrace previously forbidden activities like dating and drinking. Kim expressed her excitement about witnessing this transformation, illuminating a side of Lisa that audiences rarely see: “You’re looking at such an accomplished, successful, and talented 28-year-old woman… to think she had never been given that time of freedom or identity exploration… I’m just glad she had it.”

Reflections on Relationships

Interestingly, none of the rumored aspects of Lisa’s personal relationships are featured prominently in the film. Kim noted that while they spent extensive time with Lisa, they never observed any boyfriends, adding, “I think she’s smart enough to conduct that outside of our filming.” Instead, the documentary stays focused on Lisa’s evolution rather than sensational aspects of her dating life, emphasizing personal growth over tabloid intrigue.

Conclusion