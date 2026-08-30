Lisa Coleman Reveals Prince's Unyielding Quest for Musical Perfection

Prince was undeniably a musical genius, a virtuoso whose mastery of instruments matched only by his unparalleled stage presence. However, behind the apparent ease of his performances lay an unyielding dedication to practice and discipline. In 2019, Lisa Coleman, keyboard player for Prince’s Revolution, opened up about the demanding nature of rehearsals with the iconic artist.

Intense Rehearsals and Unmatched Work Ethic

“The rehearsals were incredibly intense,” she recounted. “We would arrive around 10 in the morning. Some days Prince would already be there; other days, he would arrive later, and we would work straight through until nighttime. Occasionally, The Time would come in around 8 o’clock to rehearse, but even then, Prince would typically be in the studio working. It was relentless.”

Coleman vividly described the atmosphere of their practices as resembling “a spin class or a sweat lodge.” She elaborated, “We could play the same groove for hours—I’m not exaggerating. Prince would walk in and out of the room, saying, ‘Don’t stop! Nobody move!’ It felt like a workout; we were like marathon runners.”

Lisa and her Revolution band-mates were Prince’s obedient servants; “We were just so completely in shape and trained that if Prince decided he wanted to jump to the left, he’d just give us a hand signal and we’d all jump to the left.”

(Image credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)



While Prince’s rehearsal style may sound dictatorial, it clearly paid off in the form of phenomenal live performances during tours like Purple Rain and Parade, which Coleman remembers fondly. “By the time we hit the stage, we were tight as can be,” she noted.

A Unique Performance Style

“If Prince decided he wanted to jump to the left, he’d just give us a hand signal, and we’d all jump to the left. Every night was different; although we had a setlist, he would often change it up on the fly. If we hit a groove that he liked, it could go on for 20 or 30 minutes, complete with hand signals and horn punches.” Coleman recounted one of Prince’s fun challenges, “He would drop a handkerchief, and when it hit the ground, we knew we had to hit a horn punch. It was kind of crazy!” Prince, Prince and The Revolution – Let’s Go Crazy (Live in Syracuse, NY, 3/30/85) – YouTube

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Innovative Sound and Collaborative Spirit

Beyond the intensity of live performances, Coleman also reflected on Prince’s innovative approach to synthesizers during that period. “He was incredibly bold, using presets and then brightening the sound dramatically. I still have the OB-SX from those days; it’s one of the simplest Oberheims, but it was quintessential for that era.”

When it came to songwriting, Prince’s methods varied significantly. “He was so prolific. One day, he would come in with an entire song written and assign parts during rehearsal. Other days, he would simply say, ‘groove in E!’ and ask, ‘What you got?’

This dynamic balance allowed The Revolution to thrive, showcasing individual talents like those of Wendy Melvoin’s guitar and Matt’s synthesizer style. Coleman reflected, “This was one of the rare times Prince truly opened himself up, drawing from the unique sounds of the band members, resulting in the incredible synergy that defined Prince and The Revolution.”

Read our full interview with Lisa Coleman here.