Henry Winkler Reflects on His Surprising Turner & Hooch Exit

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Getty Images (Emma McIntyre, Chris Delmas)

In a recent conversation, Henry Winkler reflected on his time as the director of the film Turner & Hooch, a project that ultimately ended in disappointment for him. After being hand-picked by studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, Winkler filmed for 13 days before being let go, a decision that still resonates with him today.

Trusting Your Instincts

Winkler spoke candidly about the experience, emphasizing the importance of trusting one’s instincts. “Okay, so here is a lesson: When your instinct says, ‘Uh-oh, danger! Warning sign!’ You do not question your tummy,” he shared. “You can question your brain, but never your tummy.” Initially, he ignored his gut feeling, which he later described as a missive that “hit me in the face with a 2×4.” Despite this premonition, he proceeded with casting, successfully bringing in Tom Hanks and Mare Winningham for the leading roles.

Creative Differences

However, Winkler’s directorial style did not mesh well with Hanks, leading to tension on set. “I, yes, at that time, being insecure, I talked too much, and I gave them direction — what I thought was my job,” he recounted. “I wanted to do it over again, and apparently that pissed them off.” The culmination of this discord led to Winkler being summoned by Katzenberg and informed that he would be relieved of his directorial duties.

Aftermath and Reflection

Reflecting on his departure, Winkler stated, “I then go to the set. I get my things. I drive home. I’m fired as a director. I don’t handle it well. I’m devastated.” This moment not only marked a professional setback but also affected his relationship with Hanks. Years later, attempts to incorporate footage of Hanks from Happy Days into a retrospective were met with challenges, as Winkler noted they “did not get permission.”

Despite the unresolved feelings surrounding his firing, Winkler expressed a willingness to mend fences. “I am still working on my perspective,” he concluded, suggesting that, if the opportunity arose, he would be open to repairing their relationship. Sign up for the Vulture Daily An entertainment newsletter for the pop-culture obsessed. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.