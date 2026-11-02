Heidi Klum Stuns in Unbelievable Severed Hand Costume for Halloween

Heidi Klum has once again proven herself to be the reigning queen of Halloween with her jaw-dropping costume choice for her annual star-studded party in New York City on October 31, 2026. This year, she shocked attendees by arriving in an incredible—and bloodcurdling—outfit that featured an enormous severed replica of her own left hand, complete with her recognizable wedding ring.

A Hand-Inspired Costume

On the red carpet, Klum shared her unique inspiration for the costume, stating, “I mean literally, my left hand inspired me. I looked at my hand and I was thinking, ‘How can I fit my body into this hand? There must be a way,’ and we found a way to put my body into a hand.” This creative approach showcases Klum’s artistic flair as she continues to push the boundaries of Halloween fashion.

The Preparation Behind the Look

The intricate process behind the costume was no small feat. Klum revealed that her preparation lasted around six hours, while her dedicated team worked for months to bring her vision to life. “Today it was about six hours to get ready,” she explained, “but obviously my team—they spent months doing this. Many people, many hands doing this hand.” The effort put into the costume is a testament to her commitment to delivering spectacular Halloween attire.

A Bloody Tease Before the Big Reveal

In the lead-up to her much-anticipated reveal, Klum had teased her costume by mentioning that it would be “very, very bloody.” True to her word, her latest ensemble certainly did not disappoint, keeping with her tradition of elaborate and terrifying costumes over the years.

Continuing a Halloween Legacy