Heather Graham and Jane Seymour Dazzle in Festive Swimwear

Heather Graham and Jane Seymour recently captivated fans with breathtaking holiday swimsuit photos from their trip to Sardinia, Italy. The pair showcased their incredible figures and friendship, leaving followers in awe. These stunning images highlight not only their stunning looks but also the joys of shared experiences on a sun-soaked getaway.

Heather Graham loves to share her travels and adventures with her Instagram fans, but this time, she snuck in an epic snapshot that has her followers falling over themselves.

The 55-year-old actress shared a carousel of images from her “beautiful” trip to Sardinia, Italy, where she raved about her time there. Then, she snuck in unexpectedly amazing photos of Hollywood icon, Jane Seymour — scroll to photos seven through nine in the slideshow to see how stunning she looks. (You can see the images here.)

Graham praised Seymour in the caption, “@janeseymour came along for part of our adventure. I admire her long career and her #joiedevivre. How the hell does she look so good? I’m asking for her secrets.✨” The 74-year-old star showed off her toned figure in two different swimsuits — a hot pink and a turquoise blue one-piece, while Graham wore a black string bikini in their image together. (You can see Seymour’s post here.)

It appears that the two women became fast friends at the 8th Annual Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in June, as Seymour also posted Graham to her account and gushed about their time together during the fun summer holiday.

“@imheathergraham and I dove straight into summer mode. ☀️ Saltwater in our hair, sunshine on our cheeks, and just enough mischief to keep the seagulls guessing,” wrote the *Harry Wild* star. “If you were a mermaid for a day, what ocean secret would you unlock first?”

Graham chimed in the comments below their snapshot, “You are an inspiration, Jane! I’m so glad we got to spend time together.”

Seymour offered up her best tips for good skincare to *New Beauty* in February 2021. “I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face,” she advised. “Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skincare that plumps your skin, and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know.”

And if James Bond producers are listening, the Hollywood legend is open to reprising her role as Bond Girl Solitaire from 1973’s *Live and Let Die*.

“Of course, I’d do it,” she told *People* in July 2022. “I’ve always been very open about saying that I’d be happy to just walk behind the scenes and someone could go, ‘Is that Solitaire?’”

Seymour is ready for her Bond Girl close-up again.

