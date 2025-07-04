Harry Kane Unveils Skechers Collection Ahead of Club World Cup

Harry Kane is making headlines both on and off the field with the release of his new Skechers capsule collection, perfectly timed as Bayern Munich gears up for their Club World Cup quarterfinal. This venture showcases Kane’s distinctive style and offers fans a closer look at his life beyond the pitch.

As Bayern Munich faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup quarterfinal, star striker Harry Kane has debuted his first lifestyle sneaker collection with Skechers.

The collection, Skechers x Harry Kane – Off Pitch, features Kane’s unique take on Skechers’ Koopa and UNO styles. Designed for Kane’s downtime — away from leading Bayern or the England national team — these sneakers provide a comfortable, no-tie fit. Their premium leather uppers are available in burgundy and white, echoing Kane’s current club, Bayern Munich, with his signature prominently displayed on the tongue.

Shop the two styles in the Skechers x Harry Kane – Off Pitch collection at Skechers.com, priced between $90 and $95.

Kane has been part of Team Skechers since 2023, showcasing the Skechers SKX_01 cleats upon joining Bayern Munich. His journey includes the Skechers SKX_1.5 Player Edition, a notable first signature boot worn during the UEFA Champions League earlier this year. This latest collection, however, highlights Kane’s personal style off the pitch.

The Off Pitch collection coincides with a significant moment for Kane and Bayern Munich, as they prepare to face PSG in the Club World Cup quarterfinal. Bayern earned their spot with a strong 4-2 win over Flamengo, where Kane scored twice. A victory over PSG would pit them against either Real Madrid or Dortmund in the upcoming semifinal.

Explore the Skechers x Harry Kane – Off Pitch collection on Skechers.com, and don’t miss the opportunity to catch the match on Saturday.