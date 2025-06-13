Real Madrid Seals Third Summer Signing with Stunning €1 Billion Clause

Real Madrid ‘Agree’ Third Summer Signing, €1 Billion Release Clause Revealed

Real Madrid has reportedly finalized its third summer signing, securing River Plate’s promising talent Franco Mastantuono, who comes with an eye-catching €1 billion release clause. This move underscores Madrid’s commitment to nurturing young talent as they prepare for the season ahead, signaling the club’s intent to remain competitive at the highest level. The details surrounding Mastantuono’s contract and his journey from Argentina to Madrid highlight a significant milestone in the player’s emerging career.

A Bright Future with Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono has officially signed a long-term contract with Real Madrid, extending until 2031, reflecting the club’s confidence in his potential. Although the 17-year-old’s arrival coincides with the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, he will remain with River Plate until later this summer, allowing him to compete on the international stage first. This contract includes a staggering €1 billion release clause, which exemplifies Real Madrid’s strategy of safeguarding their investments in young talent.

The Financial Aspects of the Deal

To bring Mastantuono to the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid has activated his release clause, totaling €45 million (approximately $52.1 million, £38.3 million). This amount will be paid in three installments of €15 million, a structured financial approach that aligns with the club’s broader transfer strategy. The investment confirms Madrid’s belief in Mastantuono as an integral asset for the future, with his release clause serving as a deterrent against potential suitors.

Mastantuono’s Rising Star

The forward has already made a name for himself, scoring seven goals in 2025 and recently earning his first call-up to the Argentina senior national team. This success has amplified interest from various elite European clubs, particularly in the Premier League. However, Real Madrid has managed to secure his services, positioning Mastantuono as their third acquisition of the summer, following Dean Huijsen and the newly signed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

An Exciting Tournament Ahead

As River Plate heads into the Club World Cup, fans will have the opportunity to see Mastantuono in action against top teams like Inter Milan, Monterrey, and Urawa Red Diamonds. The tournament marks a crucial chapter before he transitions to his new role at Madrid, as there is a possibility of a quarterfinal matchup against his future team if River Plate performs well in the group stage. This scenario sets the stage for a dream encounter that encapsulates both his current and future career, igniting excitement among fans and football analysts alike.

Real Madrid ‘agree’ on a deal for Franco Mastantuono, one that comes with an extraordinary €1 billion release clause, positions the young talent as a pillar of their future endeavors. As the football world watches closely, the anticipation surrounding Mastantuono’s journey from River Plate to the Santiago Bernabéu continues to grow.