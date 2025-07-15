Harrison Ford Celebrates First-Ever Emmy Nomination

Harrison Ford, a name synonymous with iconic film roles, has made a striking foray into television and is now officially a first-time Emmy nominee. At 83, Ford has earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his performance in “Shrinking,” an accomplishment that underscores his versatility and enduring appeal. This recognition highlights his skill in adapting to new mediums, adding another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career.

Harrison Ford’s Role in “Shrinking”

Ford’s Emmy nomination comes from his standout performance in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” He portrays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a seasoned therapist grappling with the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. His portrayal has garnered critical acclaim, reflecting his ability to breathe life into complex characters. Competing in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor, Ford will face contenders such as his co-star Michael Urie, as well as Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Jeff Hiller, and last year’s winner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“Shrinking” and Its Emmy Recognition

The show’s success extends beyond Ford’s nomination. “Shrinking” has been recognized with seven Emmy nominations for its second season, including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series stars, Jason Segel and Jessica Williams, also received nominations for their performances, showcasing the strong ensemble cast and resonant storytelling that have captivated audiences and critics alike.

Previous Acclaim for Harrison Ford

Before this milestone, Ford received a Best Supporting Actor nod at the Golden Globes last year, along with nominations from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards. These acknowledgments complement his longstanding career, emphasizing his seamless transition from the big screen to television. Despite being a titan of cinema for over five decades, Emmy nominations had eluded him until now, primarily due to his focus on film.

A New Chapter in Ford’s Career

Harrison Ford’s venture into television marks a notable shift in his career trajectory. In the earlier stages of his career, Ford appeared in made-for-TV movies and various television shows but without prominent roles. His recent work, including the Yellowstone prequel “1923” and “Shrinking,” signals a new chapter, highlighting his commitment to exploring diverse storytelling platforms.

Ford’s Emmy nomination is a testament to his enduring talent and the ability to capture audiences across varying formats. It celebrates not only his role in “Shrinking” but also his remarkable adaptability and influence in the entertainment industry.