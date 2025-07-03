Hollywood Foreign Press Struggles to Reclaim Golden Globes Amid Conflict

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is in the spotlight as veteran board members strive to revive the organization amidst ongoing disputes with the new owners of the Golden Globes. This unfolding drama marks a significant chapter in the history of the HFPA, which saw its assets, including the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge group. The main keyword in this narrative is “Hollywood Foreign Press Association members,” who are actively working to address grievances related to the acquisition.

HFPA’s Fight for Restoration

Hollywood Foreign Press Association members are making concerted efforts to re-establish the group after its seemingly permanent dissolution following the 2023 acquisition. The buyout by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge resulted in the formation of Golden Globes LLC, a for-profit entity now headed by Helen Hoehne. Historically, Dick Clark Productions has played a crucial role in broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards due to a long-standing agreement with former HFPA leaders.

Contention and Promises

Hollywood Foreign Press Association members have raised concerns about broken promises related to the deal, including air travel allowances and tickets to the annual ceremony. Additionally, members were offered either a one-time $250,000 buyout or a $75,000 annual salary over five years as compensation for their roles in the new Globes organization. However, the abrupt cessation of the annual salary, replaced with a one-time $102,500 severance, has intensified disputes. Many members are now involved in mediation with the new owners over the settlement figure.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

The decision to eliminate the annual salary was justified by Globes leadership as an attempt to mitigate perceived voting bias. Nonetheless, this decision deepened frustrations, particularly as some Hollywood Foreign Press Association members had already raised issues with the California Attorney General’s office, which oversees nonprofit operations. These concerns revolve around possible shortcomings in the transaction process.

Impact of Past Controversies

The 2023 acquisition followed years of controversy for the HFPA, particularly regarding its awards processes and lack of diversity, as highlighted in a 2021 Los Angeles Times report. The fallout led to NBC stepping away from broadcasting the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. However, a one-time deal in 2023 saw the ceremony back on air, later transitioning to CBS with a five-year renewal.

In a notable development, state scrutiny of the 2023 deal has delayed its final approval. This opened a window for Hollywood Foreign Press Association members to vote on re-establishing the organization. This move, aimed at addressing ongoing issues, also prompted resignations from board members who disagreed with the strategy, citing breaches of fiduciary duty.

Dr. Joanna Massey, among others, resigned, citing legal and ethical concerns over attempts to reverse the deal. Her resignation letter revealed deep disagreements within the organization about the best path forward.

This ongoing saga underscores a pivotal moment for Hollywood Foreign Press Association members as they navigate complex legal and ethical waters to restore an organization instrumental in shaping global entertainment narratives.