Hannah Waddingham Honored with Crystal Award at Women in Film

Hannah Waddingham, known for her Emmy-winning role in “Ted Lasso,” is set to receive the prestigious Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV at the upcoming Women in Film (WIF) Honors. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on November 5, 2026.

Recognizing Advocacy in the Industry

WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer expressed her enthusiasm for honoring Waddingham, stating, “Hannah Waddingham’s career reflects the spirit of the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV, and we’re thrilled to be honoring her formidable achievements and impact.” Schaffer highlighted Waddingham’s role as Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso,” a character that embodies the challenges women continue to face in the male-dominated realm of professional sports. Beyond her on-screen presence, Waddingham actively supports gender equality initiatives, leveraging her platform for advocacy.

Acknowledging Fellow Artists

In addition to Waddingham’s honor, the event will also recognize actress Emmy Rossum, who is set to present the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film. This award will be given to Gemma Chan (in absentia) and director Beth de Araújo for their collaborative work on “Josephine.”

Event Highlights and Other Honorees

Other previously announced awards at the gala include:

Vanguard Award: Pamela Abdy, presented by Nancy Meyers

WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award: Adria Arjona, presented by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti

The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award: Salma Hayek Pinault, presented by Jane Fonda

Supporting Women in Film

The gala serves as WIF’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds directly supporting the organization’s advocacy, research, and career programs. Co-chaired by Victoria Alonso and Andrea Nelson Meigs, the event also includes contributions from WIF board members such as Syrinthia Studer, Tara Duncan, Ivette Rodriguez, Rachel Rusch, and Jurnee Smollett. The event is presented by Max Mara, with additional support from prominent partners including Amazon MGM Studios, Apple TV, Delta Air Lines, Netflix, Starz #TakeTheLead, and Warner Bros. Pictures.