Hailee Steinfeld recently shared a heartwarming moment from her personal life, revealing that the iconic song “Isn’t She Lovely” played during the birth of her daughter, Harper. Speaking at the Hexed premiere on November 12, the 29-year-old actress and singer expressed her deep hopes for her daughter’s future, particularly regarding self-acceptance and individuality.

A Melodic Bond

Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Hailee said, “And I hope that one day she remembers that, that it becomes a song that maybe somewhere, someday down the line she’s doing an interview with Rolling Stone and talks about how it’s one of the 10 songs of her life.” This sentiment highlights the strong emotional connection she intends to nurture with Harper as she grows.

Embracing Uniqueness

Though Hailee and her partner, Josh, 30, are traditionally private about their family life, she has opened up about her aspirations for Harper’s upbringing. She hopes to instill in her daughter that “great strength” lies in being unique. In her conversation with E! News, she emphasized, “If there’s any time where she is able to express that she’s feeling different or misunderstood, that I can serve as a reminder that that’s a great thing that…there’s something within you that is destined for something great.”

Unwavering Support

Hailee’s commitment to supporting Harper is steadfast. “I’ll be there every step of the way to support her,” she reassured, reflecting the love and dedication she has as a mother. This promise of unwavering support indicates her desire to cultivate an open environment where Harper feels safe expressing herself and her individuality.

A Peek into Their Lives