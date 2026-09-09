Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her Heartbreaking Split from Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up about her early romance with Brad Pitt, sharing insights that reveal the origins of her infatuation with the Hollywood heartthrob. Although the two began dating in the 1990s when Paltrow was just in her early 20s, her admiration for Pitt sparked long before they ever met on set.

Crush Turned Reality

During a conversation on Friends Keep Secrets with Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, Paltrow reminisced about first seeing Pitt in the iconic film Thelma & Louise. “I grew up, I remember seeing Thelma & Louise in the movie theater, and being like, ‘That is the most handsome man,'” she recalled, illustrating the profound impact he had on her from a young age.

A Love Story Blossoms

Fate brought them together when Paltrow was cast opposite Pitt in David Fincher’s 1995 thriller Se7en. Reflecting on their meeting, she described it as a kind of “love at first sight” moment. “I get cast in the movie with Brad, and I met him on set. We had kind of a love at first sight thing. It was pretty awesome. It was really fun,” she shared, highlighting the chemistry that was almost instantly undeniable.

Age Gap and Attraction

Despite an age difference—Pitt being 31 and Paltrow 22 at the time—she felt no reservations about their connection. “No, because he was so beautiful,” Paltrow explained, emphasizing that his stunning looks played a significant role in her attraction. Their relationship was marked by a spark that transcended their age gap, making it an exciting chapter in her life.