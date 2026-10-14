Guillermo Rodriguez Shocking Elimination from Dancing With the Stars

The competition on Dancing With the Stars continues to heat up as the teams navigate the rhythm and challenges of the season. In a recent Super Bowl-themed episode aired on October 13, viewers witnessed a mix of triumph and heartache as couples vied for a chance to stay in the competition.

Elimination Shakes Up the Leaderboard

During this week’s episode, it was Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson who faced the difficult task of saying goodbye. Despite delivering an energetic salsa performance to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, the dynamic duo found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard, scoring 22 points—enough for a spirited dance but not enough to secure their advancement in the competition.

An Emotional Farewell

Following the announcement of their elimination, Guillermo expressed his gratitude, reflecting on his experiences during the season. “I want to say thank you to all the audience,” he said. “Thank you to everyone and Dancing With the Stars. Thank you very much. I had a lot of fun. It was great.” His heartfelt remarks highlighted not only his appreciation for the show but also the journey he shared with his partner.

A Special Tribute to Witney Carson

In a touching moment, Guillermo dedicated his most significant gratitude to Witney Carson, who has been battling through the challenges of performing while pregnant with her third child. “Witney, I love you for teaching me how to dance,” he concluded, emphasizing the bond they formed over their time on the show.