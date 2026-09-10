Guillermo Rodriguez Reveals Surprising Weight Gain While Dancing

Guillermo Rodriguez, the beloved star of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has found himself in a surprising predicament as he prepares for season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. Despite dedicating hours each day to rehearsals with his professional partner, Witney Carson, Rodriguez has revealed an unexpected outcome: he has actually gained weight during the grueling practice sessions.

Unexpected Weight Gain

In a candid moment during his appearance on the September 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rodriguez shared, “I did. Ten pounds.” He attributed this weight increase to his intense rehearsal schedule, explaining, “After the practice, I go eat right away. I’m so hungry.” While he may not be getting lighter on his feet, Rodriguez remains optimistic about the journey ahead.

Finding Joy in the Challenge

Despite the scale’s unfriendly reading, the 55-year-old star is embracing the experience. “It’s going good, Jimmy. It’s a lot of work. My body hurts,” he said, adding, “I’m having fun, Jimmy.” The effort he is putting into the competition is evident, and while his initial goal was to lose weight, he acknowledges the hard work involved in achieving that ambition.

Aiming for a Healthier Lifestyle

Rodriguez’s decision to join Dancing With the Stars was partly motivated by the promise of weight loss that many former contestants have touted. “Everybody who does Dancing With the Stars, they tell me they lose weight,” he noted in an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight. With this encouragement, Rodriguez aimed to shed some pounds while adding a new chapter to his career. However, the reality of intense rehearsals has led to an unforeseen weight gain instead.