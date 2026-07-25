Guillermo del Toro Slams AI in ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Revival

Guillermo del Toro is making a bold statement about the future of art as he prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his acclaimed film, “Pan’s Labyrinth.” At San Diego Comic-Con, the filmmaker reaffirmed his commitment to authenticity by declaring, “Absolutely no goddamn AI,” during the film’s upcoming re-release on October 9 in 3D and HDR.

Handcrafted 3D Conversion

Del Toro emphasized the importance of a personal touch in the film’s conversion to 3D. He opted to manually enhance the film rather than rely on artificial intelligence, a choice met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. “What we’re protecting is the beauty and the redeeming power of art,” he explained. “If we cut a generation of people from learning their craft, you’re cutting the rest of the history of that medium away from them for what?”

The Pursuit of Quality

In discussing his conversion process, del Toro explained he had a choice between speed and quality, ultimately choosing the latter. “You have to put in time. You have to do every element by hand. A human made a decision of depth,” he stated, reinforcing his commitment to preserving the artistic integrity of the film.

Alook Behind the Scenes

During the panel, del Toro also teased a documentary that delves into the making of the original “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The documentary will feature contributions and insights from notable talents including Jacob Elordi, Cate Blanchett, and Charlie Day.

Multiple Formats for the Re-Release

The re-release will feature various formats, including 2D HDR, Cineverse, and Fathom 4K, all overseen by del Toro himself. Fans can purchase tickets starting September 9, making this a highly anticipated event for cinephiles and newcomers alike.

The Story and Impact of “Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Pan’s Labyrinth” follows the poignant journey of a young girl named Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) as she escapes the perils of 1944 Francoist Spain, following the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. In this fantastical realm, she meets a mysterious faun and confronts a world filled with treacherous creatures. The film also features performances by Doug Jones, Maribel Verdú, and Sergi López.

A Legacy of Acclaim

Upon its release in 2006, the film garnered $83 million globally and received six Oscar nominations, ultimately winning three awards for best makeup, cinematography, and art direction. Earlier this year, del Toro showcased a 4K restoration of “Pan’s Labyrinth” at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received several minutes of applause, echoing its historic 22-minute standing ovation from its debut two decades ago.