In an impressive resurgence, Carly Rae Jepsen’s song “Run Away With Me” has experienced a remarkable revival, thanks in large part to its inclusion in the highly anticipated video game, Grand Theft Auto VI. Originally released in 2015 as part of her album “Emotion,” the track had already garnered a loyal fan base, but the game’s exposure has thrust it back into the spotlight, leading to a significant increase in streams and renewed interest from both old fans and new listeners alike.

A Streaming Surge

The impact of Grand Theft Auto VI on “Run Away With Me” has been phenomenal. Since its feature in the game, the song has seen a staggering 288 percent increase in streaming activity, according to reports from various music outlets. This abrupt rise has led to buzz around the possibility of the track breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the very first time, a dream milestone for the Canadian pop star.

Jepsen’s Reaction to the Revival

Carly Rae Jepsen has expressed her joy over this remarkable turn of events. After going from pre-existing popularity to experiencing a renewed cultural moment, fans have speculated about Jepsen’s next moves — including playful suggestions of her purchasing a jet ski, a reference to the game’s adventurous themes. Reflecting on the song’s unexpected resurgence, Jepsen has acknowledged how a fresh audience is discovering her music through the game.

Industry Insights and Observations

Behind the scenes, Jepsen’s former manager tweeted about the unexpected ripple effects the game’s release had on her music, subtly referencing industry figures like Scooter Braun while celebrating the song’s newfound success. Music media outlets have reflected on how video games can breathe new life into tracks, showcasing their power in shaping music trends and functionality.

The Lasting Impact of GTA VI