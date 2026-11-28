In a remarkable twist of fate, Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit single “Run Away With Me” has experienced a sensational revival thanks to its notable inclusion in the highly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto VI. Initially released in 2015, the song has garnered new life and a surge in popularity, illustrating the profound impact video games can have on music.

The GTA VI Effect on Streaming Numbers

The resurgence of “Run Away With Me” is evidenced by an astounding 288 percent increase in streaming shares following the game’s release. This surge has raised questions about the potential for the song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, marking a significant milestone for Jepsen’s dance-pop classic.

Jepsen’s Response to New Fame

Embracing her newfound exposure, Carly Rae Jepsen has expressed her excitement, humorously contemplating the idea of purchasing a jet ski—a nod to the game’s vibrant open-world environment that allows players to explore both land and sea. Her playful remarks indicate a lighthearted approach to an unexpected wave of recognition.

Industry Reactions and Managerial Disputes

Injecting intrigue into the narrative is Jepsen’s former manager, who recently took to Twitter to shade her current management, Scooter Braun, in connection to her song “Run Away With Me.” This remark adds an additional layer of drama to her story, as it intertwines the personal dynamics of her career with her professional resurgence.

Charting New Territory

As anticipation builds around “Run Away With Me” potentially climbing the charts due to the GTA VI bump, the music industry is keenly watching. If the song were to crack the Hot 100, it would reflect not only Jepsen’s enduring appeal but also the growing intersection between gaming and the music industry.