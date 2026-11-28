As the holiday season approaches, Kim Kardashian is ushering in the spirit of festive shopping with a remarkable Black Friday sale from SKIMS. This exclusive event offers a fantastic opportunity to snag your favorite SKIMS styles at a 30% discount, making it an ideal moment to refresh your wardrobe with essential staples.

Limited-Time Offers on SKIMS Favorites

During this limited-time sale, you’re invited to shop a wide range of SKIMS favorites at 30% off. However, act fast! Many popular styles and sizes are likely to sell out before Cyber Monday, so if you’ve had your eye on SKIMS products for your holiday wish list, now is the time to hit that add to cart button.

Broad Selection of Cozy Essentials

The SKIMS Black Friday sale features an extensive collection, with discounts applicable across a variety of items. Whether you’re looking for comfy panties, cozy sweatpants, or the cult-favorite pajamas, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, the sale includes supportive styles such as the wildly popular nipple push-up bra and bestselling triangle bralette, as well as sculpting shapewear that will keep you looking your best for all the festive gatherings you’ve RSVP’d to.

Perfect Timing for Holiday Shopping