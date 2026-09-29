GMA's Will Reeve Shares Shocking Testicular Cancer Battle

“Good Morning America” anchor Will Reeve recently shared a deeply personal health challenge, revealing that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year. The 34-year-old son of legendary “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve is now cancer-free, celebrating a significant milestone after a check-up on September 8.

Diagnosis and Treatment Journey

According to People, Reeve discovered a lump while showering but initially dismissed it, thinking it would resolve on its own. His wife, Amanda Dubin Reeve, encouraged him to seek medical advice, leading to a diagnosis of cancer. In May, he underwent surgery to remove the cancerous testicle, and subsequent testing revealed that the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. This prompted a six-hour surgery in June and a course of chemotherapy.

Family Legacy and Personal Reflection

Reeve felt compelled to share his experience, drawing strength and inspiration from the legacy of his parents. His father, Christopher Reeve, was paralyzed from the neck down after a horse riding accident in 1995, and both he and his wife, Dana Reeve, became advocates for spinal cord injury awareness through the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. With the passing of both parents—Christopher in 2004 and Dana from lung cancer in 2006—Will found himself reflecting on their adversity and the impact it had on his life. He noted, “I was raised to share one’s struggles if, in doing so, that might help others,” reiterating the importance of vulnerability in the face of hardship.

Emotional Connection to His Parents

“This was a heck of a chapter,” Reeve remarked, expressing how the difficult journey of battling cancer allowed him to feel a deeper connection to his late parents. “The irony is not lost on me that 20 years after my mom died of lung cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering, there I was in the same building getting treated for cancer,” he shared. He described the profound experience of being both a cancer patient and a caregiver, noting how Amanda has often reminded him of his mother.

Support and Moving Forward

Despite the challenges, Reeve expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from family, friends, and even strangers throughout his ordeal. “I have felt so loved and supported… that’s a big part of why I wanted to speak about this,” he said. He took a few days off work after each chemotherapy session to recover and acknowledged the support of his colleagues at ABC, viewing them as family.

“I’m fortunate that I caught this early,” he reflected, emphasizing the importance of acting quickly in health matters. “Yes, I had to jump through some flaming hoops to get to the other side, but it could have been much worse had I ignored it or delayed going to the doctor.”