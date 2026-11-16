Glenn Close Embraces Her Role in Vibrant Gay Halloween Celebrations

Glenn Close embraced the playful side of her illustrious career during a recent appearance at the Governors Awards in Hollywood. Speaking with humor and fondness, she reflected on the unique connection she shares with her LGBTQ fans, stating that much of her work has been aimed at entertaining them.

Characters for Halloween Celebrations

With a twinkle in her eye, Close quipped, “My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades.” This light-hearted remark highlights her affection for the flamboyant characters she has portrayed throughout her acting journey. She mentioned her latest creation, Drusilla Sickle from “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” noting that her extravagant design is likely to be a hit for Halloween next year.

Describing her approach to such characters, she said, “It’s really fun… like Cruella, like Norma Desmond, the character isn’t there until you’re in full drag.” Her pride in these larger-than-life personas further cements her place in the hearts of her fans, who have taken to impersonating her on festive occasions.

Honorary Oscar Celebration

At the 17th Governors Awards, Close received an honorary Oscar, an accolade that comes after eight nominations for an Academy Award, none of which led to a win. When asked about the significance of the award, Close humorously remarked that there is “nothing better” than having gay fans dress up as her characters during Halloween parades.

She expressed her desire to display her new Oscar at a local library in Montana, adding, “So people can actually see what an Oscar looks like.” This statement reinforces her wish to inspire and connect with her community beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Glenn Close accepts the Honorary Oscar Award onstage at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

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A Night of Recognition

Along with Close, other honorees included renowned director Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman, Disney’s first Black animator. Notably, Scott was unable to accept his award in person. Additionally, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, co-founders of Killer Films, received the Irving G. Thalberg Award, making history as the first female producing team and independent producers to earn this accolade.