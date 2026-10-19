Gigi Hadid Shines at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show continues to captivate audiences with its dazzling displays, and the 2026 runway is no exception. With iconic models like Gigi Hadid strutting their stuff, the event promises to showcase both opulence and artistry, highlighted by the coveted Fantasy Bra—a title that carries both prestige and a unique set of challenges.

The Challenge of the Fantasy Bra

Wearing the Fantasy Bra is a milestone for any model, but it comes with considerable expectations and physical demands. Elsa Hosk, who had the honor of wearing the 2018 Fantasy Bra, described the experience as both thrilling and daunting. “It’s a bit heavy,” she shared in an Elle interview at the time. The extravagant piece is not merely a fashion item; it draws significant attention, making the moment even more memorable.

Feeling Proud on the Runway

Hosk elaborated on the emotional aspect of wearing the Fantasy Bra: “It also feels really special because I know I worked really hard to get there and I feel really proud wearing the bra.” Her sentiments reflect the dedication and commitment that models invest in preparing for such a landmark event in their careers.

What to Expect from the 2026 Runway