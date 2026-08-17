Rob Schneider Shares Insight on Faith and Healing After Elle King Feud

Rob Schneider, the renowned actor and comedian, has opened up about the complexities of his relationship with his estranged daughter, country singer Elle King. Despite the tension, Schneider remains hopeful for reconciliation and emphasizes his ongoing support for her. Speaking on Andrew Gold’s “Heretics” podcast, the 62-year-old actor reflected on his past shortcomings as a father.

Challenges in Their Relationship

Schneider candidly acknowledged that he “wasn’t the dad” Elle needed during her formative years. He recalled a previous public moment where he expressed his struggles and the emotional fallout that followed, which he described as an “endemic” issue in American culture. Many parents face similar estrangement, he noted, with children returning from college feeling disconnected and sometimes unwilling to maintain relationships.

Elle King’s Childhood Insights

In 2024, Elle King provided her perspective on their “toxic” relationship during an episode of BunnieXO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. She recounted how their communication often faltered, sometimes going years without contact. King admitted that her father would request she refrain from discussing him publicly, leading to further strain.

A Father’s Reflections and Apologies

Schneider later expressed regret for his past behavior, admitting that he was uncertain whether King accepted his apology. “The door’s open,” he stated, conveying his love and availability whenever she is ready. He highlighted the importance of being an open door for his daughter, emphasizing that “the second she needs me, I’ll be there.” This sentiment exemplified his desire to foster a genuine relationship moving forward.

Finding Guidance Through Faith

During the podcast, Schneider also touched on the role of faith in his life, emphasizing a quest for a higher power to navigate the challenges of parenting and personal struggles. He expressed that true strength lies in the ability to let go of burdens, stating, “Forgiveness isn’t something you give to somebody else. It’s a gift you give to yourself.” By understanding this, he believes one can find deeper joy and purpose, beyond fame or the external circumstances of life.

Continuing the Conversation