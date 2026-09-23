Giada De Laurentiis Shocking Exit from Dancing With the Stars

The competitive atmosphere of Dancing With the Stars intensified as the season 35 lineup faced a surprising twist. Contestant Giada De Laurentiis, the renowned chef, has been eliminated from the competition after ranking the lowest alongside her professional partner, Alan Bersten, following their performance in week two.

Viral Hits Night and the Tango Performance

In the Sept. 22 episode themed “Viral Hits Night,” De Laurentiis took to the floor with a tango routine set to “Venus” by Shocking Blue. The dance, however, did not resonate well with the judges. Bruno Tonioli critiqued the performance as a “salsa without spice,” urging her to embrace the competition with more daring. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in with a succinct yet pointed commentary, describing the overall execution as “Shaky.”

Judges’ Scores and Reflections

Ultimately, the judges awarded the duo a score of 12 out of 30, a reflection of their performance’s shortcomings. In response to the disappointing outcome, De Laurentiis expressed her hope that fans would rally behind her in the voting process. “It’s disappointing,” she said, “but hopefully people will vote for us, and I’ll get another shot.”

A Lesson Learned

De Laurentiis, who is 56 years old, recognized the need for improvement in her dancing skills, stating, “I think I tend to go faster, and I need to learn to slow down. That’s my lesson to be learned.” Following her elimination, she maintained a positive attitude, reflecting, “I tried my best, and it wasn’t best enough, but I did try my best.”