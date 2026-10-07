Gia Giudice Shares Her Must-Have Skincare Secret

Gia Giudice, known for her presence on reality television and as the host of the Casual Chaos podcast, has mastered the art of beauty and skincare over the years. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, she shared her essential skincare routine and favorite products in an exclusive interview with E!

Skincare Essentials for a Flawless Finish

In her quest for the perfect complexion, Gia emphasizes the significance of starting with a clean slate. “Always cleanse your skin first to ensure you have a clean base,” she advises. This fundamental step is crucial for anyone looking to achieve long-lasting makeup results. After cleansing, she applies a moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated, ensuring a smooth application of makeup throughout the day.

Makeup Removal Made Easy

When it comes time to remove her makeup, Gia opts for wipes infused with Korean rice water extract. These wipes, perfect for travel, gently eliminate longwear makeup without compromising the skin’s moisture barrier. “I never skip this step in my routine,” she notes, highlighting the importance of proper makeup removal in her skincare regimen.

Mom’s Timeless Advice

An essential lesson Gia learned from her mother, Teresa Giudice, is the importance of taking care of her neck. “Always moisturize your neck,” she shares, a tip that reflects the wisdom passed down from generation to generation. This practice not only enhances overall skincare but also serves as a reminder of the familial bonds that come with beauty traditions.