Gentrification, Music, and Activism: Insights from Zohran Mamdani and Chuwi

The Puerto Rican band Chuwi, comprised of siblings Lorén, Willy, and Wester, along with their best friend Adrián, has gained international recognition over the past couple of years, particularly after a significant collaboration with Bad Bunny and serving as his opening act during a world tour. However, the band has used their rising platform not only to entertain but also to speak out about pressing issues facing Puerto Rico. Their debut album, Libertad, released last month, delves into themes of government corruption and the socio-economic impacts of colonialist policies. In a recent meeting in San Juan, they joined Mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss such vital subjects that will shape the future of the island.

Engagement with Local Leaders

As part of a visit to engage with local organizations and community figures, Mayor Mamdani sought insights from Chuwi about their perspectives on Puerto Rico’s many challenges. “I look forward to listening to Puerto Ricans to hear about what the struggles are that they’re facing and how New York City can be a partner in fighting for working people wherever they may call home,” he shared with Rolling Stone.

This meeting occurred during the annual Somos Conference, a gathering where New York State lawmakers connect with Latino advocates to discuss critical community issues. Now in its 40th year, it is customary for the NYC mayor to attend, with Mamdani returning to Puerto Rico ten months into his first term. His focus remained clear: bridging the gap between the island and the nearly 600,000 Puerto Ricans residents in New York City, addressing mutual concerns.

Concerns of Displacement

Mamdani noted the widespread concerns among Puerto Rican New Yorkers regarding displacement and gentrification in both New York City neighborhoods and Puerto Rico itself. His discussions with various coalitions and activist groups—including Defend Cabo Rojo, FURIA, La Tejedora, and PR No Se Vende—addressed these critical challenges. Mamdani specifically prioritized a sit-down with Chuwi, acknowledging their mission to raise awareness through music.

A Conversation of Inspiration

During their conversation, Lorén expressed her admiration for Mamdani’s campaign enthusiasm, which she found particularly encouraging as a Puerto Rican. “What you guys are doing is inspiring,” he replied, praising their ability to convey important messages through their art. He emphasized the artist’s unique privilege to speak out and connect with fans who may feel disconnected from their homeland.

Willy seized the moment to inquire about Mamdani’s success in implementing policies in his term that had eluded other mayors. The mayor responded that once elected, leaders often become isolated from the experiences of their constituents, leading to disconnect. He shared his methods of staying engaged, such as biking around the city, emphasizing that maintaining close ties with the community fosters urgency in addressing issues.

Building Trust Among Skeptics

Chuwi highlighted the skepticism many citizens hold towards politicians, especially in the context of Puerto Rico, which has endured economic difficulties for nearly two decades. Mamdani acknowledged this skepticism, understanding that residents are wary due to historical disappointments. He insisted that building trust is essential and that inspiration can often outweigh disillusionment if leaders remain connected to the public.

Chuwi’s Music and Future Plans

As the conversation evolved, Mamdani turned his attention to Chuwi’s future plans. The band hinted at embarking on their own major tour, reminiscing about their time warming up crowds for Bad Bunny. Mamdani, recalling his early days as an indie rapper, shared his excitement over Chuwi potentially taking their message to the world. “Through that, others will hear and see their own struggles,” he expressed passionately.

Reflecting on family history, Lorén thanked Mamdani for the meeting, noting that their grandparents had migrated to New York City during the post-WWII era and had strong connections to the city’s labor movements. As the discussion wrapped up, Willy expressed gratitude for the mayor’s willingness to meet with local organizations actively working on pivotal issues in Puerto Rico, including the abolition of the island’s tax haven status and protecting its coastal zones from threatening developments.

The Power of Dialogue

After their meeting, Chuwi felt energized by the dialogue. “Being that he’s the mayor of New York, and New York has significant importance in Puerto Rico, it was essential to discuss these matters with him,” Wester stated, addressing critics who may question Mamdani’s involvement in Puerto Rican issues. “We’re linked,” he added, emphasizing the relationship between the island and the city, which has a historical and ongoing significance.