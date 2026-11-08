Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Joaquim Valente’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, supermodel Gisele Bündchen expressed her love and gratitude for her husband, Joaquim Valente, in celebration of his 39th birthday. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram Stories on November 7 to share a sweet message alongside a cozy photo of the couple.

A Touching Birthday Message

“Today a great man was born, @joaquimvalente,” Bündchen wrote in a translated message from Portuguese. “How lucky I am. I love you so much!” The accompanying image showed Bündchen wearing a mustard yellow halter top as she smiled up at Valente, clearly cherishing their time together.

Strengthening Their Bond

This celebration marks another moment showcasing the couple’s strong bond. Bündchen and Valente, who tied the knot in December 2025, continue to support each other both privately and publicly. Their relationship has blossomed since they became parents to a 19-month-old son, further solidifying their commitment to one another.

A Public Appearance Together

Demonstrating their unity, Valente accompanied Bündchen for a rare public appearance at the Lotus House’s annual gala on October 29 in Miami, Florida, where she was honored. This event highlighted the supportive dynamic of their relationship, emphasizing how they uplift each other in both personal and professional arenas.