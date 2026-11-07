Savannah Chrisley proudly displays stunning engagement ring from jailed fiancé

Savannah Chrisley, 29, has captured the attention of her followers by showcasing a stunning engagement ring gifted by her husband, Jason Galanis, 56, who has a controversial past. Taking to Instagram, Chrisley shared a video highlighting her lavish oval-cut diamond ring, believed to be valued at over $1.5 million and featuring a center stone between 15-18 carats, alongside side stones estimated at 2 carats each, as reported by Page Six Style.

Chrisley re-posted a video of her jeweler showing off her ring, along with a pointed message on Saturday morning.

In the Instagram post, Chrisley echoed a memorable phrase from her husband: “My man just said, ‘You’re not too expensive, you’re my best investment.’ Ladies… find a man with his mindset.” This message resonated with her audience, showcasing her pride in both her engagement and her relationship.

Chrisley revealed that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jason Galanis. Instagram/Savannah Chrisley

Unveiling a Private Milestone

In late October, Chrisley surprised her fans by revealing that she had married Galanis in a secret ceremony in the Cayman Islands months earlier, and that she is pregnant with their first child, a boy. The couple began dating in July 2025, and now their family is set to grow.

Chrisley revealed that she married Jason Galanis in the Cayman Islands in July. savannahchrisley/Instagram

Jason Galanis: A Controversial Figure

However, the news of their relationship has drawn scrutiny due to Galanis’ tumultuous background. A former businessman dubbed “Porn’s New King,” he was convicted of multiple financial fraud schemes, including a significant $60 million scam targeting South Dakota’s Oglala Sioux tribe. His background also included associations with notable figures, such as Hunter Biden, and he played a role in significant inquiries in Washington.

Galanis served several years in federal prison before receiving a commutation from President Donald Trump in March 2025, shortly before Chrisley’s parents were also pardoned following their own legal challenges.

Jason Galanis, above, was pardoned by President Donald Trump last year. SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Embracing Love Amidst Backlash

Despite public backlash regarding her relationship, Chrisley has remained steadfast. She took to her Instagram stories to address negativity, asserting that the “world can be so incredibly cruel.” In a heartfelt message, she reflected on the challenges she has faced and the joy she now experiences, stating, “I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine.”

Savannah Chrisley shows off her baby bump in an Instagram clip revealing the sex of her child. Instagram/Savannah Chrisley

Chrisley described Galanis as her “protector,” “fiercest fighter,” and “most loyal person,” expressing gratitude for the support she feels from him as they prepare to welcome their son. She emphasized that, although the world may attempt to steal one’s peace, it cannot take away what God has promised.

Chrisley announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. savannahchrisley/Instagram